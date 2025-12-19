Five Virginia tickets win $50,000 in Powerball drawing as jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion

VIRGINIA – Luck is in the air in Virginia. More than 87,000 tickets sold in the state won prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, including five tickets that each won $50,000.

No one hit all six numbers, so the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing on Dec. 20 is set to grow to an estimated $1.5 billion.

Here’s where those five lucky $50,000 tickets were sold:

Food Lion, 4092 Lankford Highway, Exmore

Safeway, 3043 Nutley Street, Fairfax

Tiger Market and Bakery, 3903 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Alexandria

Fas Mart, 4690 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen

Smoketown Shell, 15550 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge

Every dollar from Virginia Lottery ticket sales, including Powerball, goes straight to K-12 education. In fiscal 2025, the lottery raised more than $901 million, about 10% of the state’s total K-12 budget.

Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. Your odds of hitting the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million. But the odds of winning any prize? 1 in 25.