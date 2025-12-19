Five Virginia tickets win $50,000 in Powerball drawing as jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion

VIRGINIA – Luck is in the air in Virginia. More than 87,000 tickets sold in the state won prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, including five tickets that each won $50,000.
No one hit all six numbers, so the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing on Dec. 20 is set to grow to an estimated $1.5 billion.
Here’s where those five lucky $50,000 tickets were sold:
- Food Lion, 4092 Lankford Highway, Exmore
- Safeway, 3043 Nutley Street, Fairfax
- Tiger Market and Bakery, 3903 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Alexandria
- Fas Mart, 4690 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen
- Smoketown Shell, 15550 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge
Every dollar from Virginia Lottery ticket sales, including Powerball, goes straight to K-12 education. In fiscal 2025, the lottery raised more than $901 million, about 10% of the state’s total K-12 budget.
Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. Your odds of hitting the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million. But the odds of winning any prize? 1 in 25.