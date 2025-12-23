Blue Ridge Parkway provides winter safety tips for recreation and closures

If you’re planning to enjoy the Blue Ridge Parkway this winter, keeping safety top of mind is key.

The Parkway says you can go behind gates in sections closed for winter weather, but don’t enter areas still closed because of Hurricane Helene.

Recommended Videos

Here are some tips to help you stay safe while recreating this winter:

Be ready for changing weather.

Avoid walking on frozen lakes or ponds.

Keep in mind that response times might be slower, especially on closed roads.

Stay out of areas closed due to road damage from Hurricane Helene.

Cell service is spotty in many parts of the park, so let someone know your plans.

Watch out for Parkway crews working nearby.

Don’t block gates when accessing the parkway during winter closures.

Click here to find more information on closures and learn where recreation is authorized and prohibited.