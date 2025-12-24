Ongoing Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters, cases reported in Virginia

(Ben Gray, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

VIRGINIA – The CDC is investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters, with some cases reported in Virginia.

Health officials say the outbreak has affected nearly half of U.S. states. So far, 64 people across 22 states have fallen ill with the same strain of Salmonella, including six in the Commonwealth. Twenty people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Reports indicate that people affected by this outbreak are being hospitalized at a higher rate than expected compared to other Salmonella outbreaks linked to oysters.

State and local public health officials are interviewing patients about the foods they ate in the week before falling ill. Of the 27 people interviewed, 20 (or 74%) reported eating raw oysters. The CDC and FDA are working to identify a common source of the oysters. No recall has been announced at this time.

Here’s what the CDC recommends:

Raw oysters can be contaminated with germs year-round. Cooking them before eating reduces the risk of food poisoning.

Avoid letting raw seafood, its drippings, or juices contaminate other foods.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. They usually begin six hours to six days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment within four to seven days.

Some groups, especially children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illness requiring medical care or hospitalization.

