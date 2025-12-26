Patrick Dorgu's first Manchester United goal brings festive cheer after 1-0 win over Newcastle

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle in Manchester, England, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER – Patrick Dorgu scored his first goal for Manchester United as his team defeated Newcastle 1-0 in a pulsating Premier League match on Friday.

The 21-year-old Dorgu smashed in a left-foot volley from 15 meters midway through the first half to give United its first home win in four Premier League games, and lift the club above Liverpool into fifth place.

But reigning champion Liverpool is at home to bottom club Wolves on Saturday.

“It was a good hit. I didn’t know I could do that," a delighted Dorgu said.

United was without talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes while several other first-team players were missing due to injury or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The new-look side also lined up in an unusual back-four formation but it was a match for Newcastle in an even first half most notable for Dorgu's fine strike, his first in 38 appearances in a red jersey.

United was hampered by the half-time withdrawal of Mason Mount due to injury and Newcastle dominated the early moments of the second period.

The bulk of the chances fell to Newcastle. Lewis Hall was unfortunate to see a long-range effort hit the bar after 62 minutes and Anthony Gordon missed the target with a good chance a few moments later.

A late piledriver from Joelinton was also well saved by United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

At the other end, Diogo Dalot fired over from close in when he should have done better, but neither side could add to Dorgu’s effort and United fans went home happy.

Manager Ruben Amorim will be particularly pleased with the way his young charges saw out their slender lead.

United had five academy players in the Old Trafford dugout and England under-19 midfielder Jack Fletcher – son of former player Darren – was one of the youngsters introduced during the second 45 minutes.

Twenty-year-old Ayden Heaven started in central defense for United, while Leny Yoro and Tyler Fredricson, who are also 20, came on during the second half.

Newcastle now trails United by six points in 11th spot after a poor December when it has won only one of its five league games.

“Second half was a lot better than the first from our perspective, but we didn’t do enough," said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe. “I felt if we scored we could go on and win the game but it didn’t happen. We’re hugely disappointed.

"We got better in the second half and played with good rhythm, dominated the ball and it was just the goal that was missing.”

