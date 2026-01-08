The Latest: Protesters gather outside Minneapolis immigration court after ICE officer kills driver

Minneapolis was on edge Thursday following the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer taking part in the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown, with schools canceling classes and activities as a safety precaution and Minnesota’s governor calling for people to remain calm.

As dawn began to break, scores of people bundled up in heavy coats gathered in a parking lot near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling. The building houses several federal agencies, including an immigration court. The crowd was chanting and holding American flags and signs calling on ICE to leave Minnesota.

State and local officials demanded ICE leave after an officer shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good in the head. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents are not going anywhere.

The Latest:

‘We deserve to be safe in our community’

Protesters are carrying signs and chanting, including some signs that say, “ICE Out Now,” “We deserve to be safe in our community,” and “Resist Fascism.”

Chants include “We Keep Us Safe,” “ICE Out Now,” “ICE Go Home,” “Quit Your Job” and “Justice Now!”

What’s happening on the ground

