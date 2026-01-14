Albemarle police investigate child sexual assault, possible victims in the Blacksburg area

A child sexual assault investigation continues in Albemarle County involving victims authorities believe may live in our region, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Authorities said 24-year-old Maxwell H. Mandell is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in connection with the case. He was charged with the following:

Recommended Videos

Felony aggravated sexual battery

Felony indecent liberties with a child

Before his arrest on Dec. 5, Mandell offered babysitting services and music lessons in and around the Crozet area. Recently obtained evidence indicates that additional victims may be located outside Albemarle County, including in the Blacksburg area, where Mandell previously lived.

The Albemarle County Police Department encourages anyone who hired or had contact with Mandell in a professional capacity, especially within the past three years, to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.