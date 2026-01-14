Japan's Takaichi plans to dissolve lower house to set up an early snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung after their talk in Nara, western Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

TOKYO – Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve the lower house of Parliament soon to pave the way for a snap election to seek the public's mandate for her policies, a top party official said Wednesday.

Takaichi was elected as Japan's first female prime minister in October. A snap election is seen as an attempt to capitalize her still strong approval ratings of around 70% to help her beleaguered governing party gain more seats.

Shunichi Suzuki, secretary general of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters that Takaichi told him and other top officials her plan to dissolve the lower house “soon” after it convenes on Jan. 23.

Suzuki did not give dates for a dissolution or a snap election, and said Takaichi will explain her plans at a news conference next Monday.

Her scandal-tainted LDP and its coalition has a slim majority in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber Parliament, after an election loss in 2024.

With an early election, Takaichi appeared to be aiming for securing a bigger share for the LDP and its new junior partner.

Opposition lawmakers criticized the plan as a selfish move that would delay parliamentary discussion on the budget, which needs to be approved as soon as possible.

Media reports have said Takaichi plans to dissolve the house on Jan. 23, the first day of this year's ordinary session, paving the way for a snap election as early as Feb. 8.

Takaichi wants to seek the public’s mandate for her policies including “proactive” fiscal spending and plans to further accelerate the ongoing military buildup under the coalition with a new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, Suzuki said.

The conservative JIP joined the ruling bloc after the centrist Komeito left due to disagreements over Takaichi’s ideological views and anti-corruption measures.

Takaichi met with Suzuki and other coalition officials Wednesday after holding talks in Nara with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at a summit intended to deepen ties between the neighboring countries as she faces intensifying trade and political tension with China over a remark about Taiwan that angered Beijing days after she took office.

Winning an upcoming election also would help Takaichi and her governing bloc to pass the budget and other legislation more easily.

In late December, her Cabinet approved a record 122.3 trillion yen ($770 billion) budget that needs to be approved before the upcoming fiscal year starting April to fund measures to fight inflation, support low-income households and projects to help economic growth.

Takaichi, known for her hawkish and nationalistic views and is ultra-conservative on social issues such as gender and sexual diversity, wants to win back conservative voters wooed by emerging populist parties in recent major elections.

The LDP has since handpicked a number of independents to join the governing coalition to reach a slim majority, but still is a minority in the upper house.