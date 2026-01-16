First pediatric flu death of the 2025-26 season reported in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has reported the first flu-related pediatric death for the 2025-26 season in the Commonwealth. Officials say that, sadly, a preschool-age child in the Eastern Region has died from complications associated with the flu.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health are broken-hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

According to VDH, as of Jan. 10, the level of respiratory illnesses is moderate in Virginia; however, flu season is far from over, with Virginia still reporting surges in emergency department visits for flu. To date, flu outbreaks have largely impacted daycares/Pre-J facilities, schools and long-term facilities, officials say.

VDH recommends the following tips to prevent the flu:

Most people aged six months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine. Consult your healthcare provider as needed. Click here for a Vaccine Provider Locator.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand.

Stay at home when you feel sick

Last season was the deadliest flu season on record for children in the United States and the VDH says approximately half of the children who died from influenza did not have an underlying medical condition and 89% were not up to date with recommended flu vaccinations.