Tennessee Governor delcares Monday, Jan. 19, as Dolly Parton Day

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in honor of her 80th birthday!

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history. Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

You can read the governor’s full proclamation here.

