Tennessee Governor delcares Monday, Jan. 19, as Dolly Parton Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in honor of her 80th birthday!
“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history. Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
You can read the governor’s full proclamation here.