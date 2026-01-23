Florida sets execution date for man convicted of killing a grocery store owner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A man convicted of killing a grocery store owner during a robbery is set to become Florida's second execution of 2026 under a death warrant signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed off on a record 19 executions last year.

Melvin Trotter, 65, is scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 24 at Florida State Prison. DeSantis, a Republican, oversaw more executions in a single year in 2025 than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The previous record was set in 2014 with eight executions.

Recommended Videos

After taking a break for January, Florida appears to be resuming its pattern of two executions a month, which it maintained from May to December last year. Ronald Palmer Heath, 64, is scheduled to die on Feb. 10, two weeks before Trotter.

Trotter was initially convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1987. The Florida Supreme Court found that the trial court erred in handling the aggravating factors of his case and ordered a new sentencing. Trotter was resentenced to death in 1993.

According to court records, Trotter strangled and stabbed Virgie Langford in 1986 at her store in Palmetto. A truck driver found Langford alive after the attack, and she was able to describe her attacker before eventually dying at a hospital.

Besides Trotter's physical appearance, Langford described the attacker's Tropicana employee badge with the name “Melvin” on it. According to court records, police later found a T-shirt with Langford's blood type at Trotter's home and Trotter's handprint on a meat cooler at the grocery store.

Attorneys for Trotter are expected to file appeals to the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Forty-seven people were executed in the U.S. in 2025, the highest total since 2009. Florida led the way with a flurry of death warrants signed by DeSantis.