Virginia State Police responds to 60 crashes as snow storm continues to impact the area

The winter storm is making its mark across Virginia, and officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads from now through Sunday and into Monday morning.

As of 9:30 tonight, Virginia State Police have responded to 60 crashes across the state, with six of those involving injuries.

Recommended Videos

Officials said that if you do have to be out on the roads, please give plenty of room to VDOT trucks and emergency crews—they need space to do their jobs safely. And keep in mind, the storm could slow down emergency response times for anyone who gets stranded.

Here’s a quick look at the crash numbers by region:

Division 1 - Central Virginia and Richmond saw 11 crashes with one injury

Division 2 - Northwest Virginia around Winchester and Harrisonburg, had two crashes with no injuries

Division 3 - Central and Western Virginia near Appomattox reported five crashes with two injuries

Division 4 - Southwest Virginia had the highest with 16 crashes and one injury

Division 5 - Hampton Roads saw four crashes with one injury

Division 6 - Western Virginia/Roanoke had 11 crashes with one injury

Division 7 - Northern Virginia reported 11 crashes with no injuries.

With conditions expected to stay rough, the best advice is to stay home if you can. Stay safe out there!