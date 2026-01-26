French striker Barry scores fourth goal in five games to rescue 1-1 draw for Everton against Leeds

Leeds United's James Justin, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leeds United in Liverpool, England, Monday Jan. 26, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL – French striker Thierno Barry scored his fourth goal in five games to give Everton a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds on Monday.

Leeds was dominant in the first half and took the lead in the 28th minute when Anton Stach’s low cross from the right ran across the 18-yard box to James Justin, who stormed in at the far post to score with a low shot.

Recommended Videos

Dominic Calvert-Lewin almost doubled Leeds lead three minutes later but hit the post from about four meters out. Leeds' early superiority was highlighted by the visitors having more shots in the first half — 10 — than in any league game since September 2021.

However, Everton coach David Moyes changed to a back three for the second half and his side came right back into the game.

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow denied Barry an earlier equalizer and Iliman Ndiaye, back in the side after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, also came close for Everton.

But it was Barry who got the equalizer 14 minutes from time.

The big forward got in front of a Leeds defender to stab home a low cross from Idrissa Gueye, another of Everton’s returning Senegal contingent.

Still, the draw was a blow to Everton’s European hopes. A win would have taken it into seventh, but it remained in 10th, one of four teams on 33 points.

Leeds moved to 26 points, six above the Premier League relegation zone and two points behind the clubs above it, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer