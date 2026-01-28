94 new Virginia State Troopers to be sworn in Friday, marking largest graduating class since 2018

VIRGINIA – On Friday, Jan. 30, the 144th generation of Virginia State Troopers will take the oath to serve and protect the Commonwealth.

This year’s class is the largest since 2018, with 94 trooper trainees set to receive their diplomas during the commencement ceremony. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.

These new troopers have spent months preparing, starting their training on June 25, 2025. They’ve completed more than 1,300 hours of classroom and hands-on instruction covering over 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, helping people in mental health crises, ethics, leadership, and fair policing.

The graduates come from all over Virginia and beyond. Some hail from states like Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia. Others come from places as far away as the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Haiti, Jamaica and Mexico.

This class also includes Logan M. Doss, the great-grandson of Combat Medic Corporal Desmond Doss. Corporal Doss, a Lynchburg native, saved an estimated 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II. His story inspired the 2016 movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” 10 News honored this hometown hero in 2024, which you can check out here.

Once they graduate, these new troopers will head out to their assigned duty stations across Virginia.

For their final training phase, each trooper will spend six weeks working alongside a Field Training Officer, getting to know their new patrol area and putting their skills to the test.