Tips to keep heating bills low during a cold snap

With recent single-digit temperatures, many people are rushing to turn up their thermostats. But cranking up the heat often means higher heating bills.

NBC 12 reports on how to avoid the trap of skyrocketing heating costs when Mother Nature turns down the temps. They spoke with Chris Beck, operations manager at Woodfin, an HVAC contractor in Richmond, about tips for keeping bills low while HVAC systems work overtime in the cold.

“If you have a forced air heating system, the best recommendation, as always, is to make sure your air filter is replaced and clean. Make sure any vents are unblocked, anything can actually breathe and heat the air as it needs to. When we do get another significant weather event, making sure that the outdoor unit itself does not get covered in snow or ice. You don’t want to cover it. You want to make sure it can breathe,” Beck said.

Beck advised homeowners to set the heat to a comfortable level, then turn it down a degree or two to conserve energy.

“If you have curtains, closing the curtains and trying to keep that heat inside the home, keep it from escaping, any type of seals around doors and stuff like that, rolling up a towel and putting it under the door, that helps significantly with draft,” Beck said.

It’s also important to remove outside hoses and, if possible, shut off the water supply to them to protect your plumbing.

“They still have water in them. They will freeze, and it expands, and it will end up busting it,” Beck said.

Additionally, let your sinks drip overnight when temperatures will be below freezing, and open cabinets under sinks to allow heat to reach internal pipes. This helps prevent pipes from bursting when temperatures warm up.

Beck also recommends having your HVAC system checked at least once a year to ensure it’s functioning at its best.