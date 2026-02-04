Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
35º
Join Insider
CLOSINGS/DELAYS

News

WATCH: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Arizona to makes ‘major border wall’ update

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a “major border wall update” alongside top officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

If you missed it, you can watch her remarks using this article.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos