Virginia State Police to conduct Operation DISSrupt on I-64 from Feb. 5-6

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police is looking to disrupt dangerous driving on Interstate 64 this week with a traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative.

On Thursday and Friday, State police will conduct Operation DISSrupt along all 299 miles of Interstate 64, focusing on distracted and impaired driving, speed compliance, and seat belt safety. Additional troopers will patrol during this time.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 3, 46 people have died in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways this year, and 13 pedestrians have been hit and killed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 3.

“According to preliminary data, Virginia saw a decrease in traffic fatalities in 2025,” said Captain David Edwards, Commander of the Virginia State Police Salem Field Division. “We want that trend to continue, and by being visible, troopers remind people of the things safety measures they need to take do to remain safe while driving.”

Operation DISSrupt aims to address four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes on Virginia interstates. The goal is to achieve zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and reduce the total number of crashes on interstates by 10% this calendar year.

In the coming months, Operation DISSrupt will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81, and Interstate 66.