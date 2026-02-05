COMING UP: Pima County Sheriff’s Office to provide update on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother

This image provided by the Pima County Sheriffs Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriffs Department via AP)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is slated to hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. regarding Savannah Guthrie’s missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Arizona. Investigators haven’t identified a person interested in the suspected abduction of Nancy; however, they are investigating an alleged ransom note and believe she was taken against her will.

On Wednesday night, Savannah sent a public message to her mother’s kidnapper saying that her family is ready to talk but wants proof that she is alive.

We will add the live stream player to this article when the press conference begins at 1 p.m.