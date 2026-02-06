Jermiah “Jerry” Fitz appointed as Chief Deputy Director of Virginia Department of Corrections

Jermiah “Jerry” Fitz has been appointed as the Chief Deputy Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections, Governor Abigail Spanberger announced.

I want to thank Governor Spanberger for the chance to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia and work alongside Director Walters as we move the agency forward. The field of corrections sees both the best times and the most challenging times for the people we encounter. Long-lasting public safety depends upon our agency doing the right things for the right reasons. Chief Deputy Director Jermiah “Jerry” Fitz

Fitz has served in a variety of leadership positions throughout the agency, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in corrections and public safety to the role.

In 1997, Fitz began his career at District #14 in Danville as a Surveillance Officer and rose to the rank of Chief Probation Officer in Chesterfield County in 2013. He later served in Henrico County and has led VADOC’s Central Region as Regional Administrator for Community Corrections and the Eastern Region as Regional Administrator for Institutions during his career.

Other notable roles that Fitz has served in include Legislative Liaison, Corrections Operations Administrator, and most recently, Deputy Director of Community Corrections since March 2025. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Old Dominion University.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Deputy Director Fitz on his appointment, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with him to advance our public safety mission,” Director Walters said.