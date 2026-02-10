Love is in the air: Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day events in the Roanoke Valley

Valentine’s Day is inching closer, a day dedicated to celebrating love with those you cherish most and eating delicious chocolate to your heart’s content.

Love comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re spending the day with a special someone, a friend, or a family member who deserves to be spoiled, Valentine’s Day is for anyone looking to spread the love. And let’s not forget our fur babies; they deserve to be spoiled, too. Be sure to shower them with treats and, of course, plenty of belly rubs.

If you want to make your loved one’s Valentine’s Day extra special, give them a shoutout on Pin It for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on social media. What better way to make someone feel special than seeing them on TV?

Plus, still looking for Valentine’s Day plans? We’ve got a full list of events sure to make it a time to remember:

FEB. 12

Easy Rose Drip Paint & Sip When: Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Well Hung Vineyard at 402 S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke

Roanoke Giving Day Love to Hokies: Create a flower arrangement alongside Roanoke Hokies at Big Lick Brewing Company. Registration is $30 and includes your flower arrangement, containers, a drink ticket, and a $5 gift to the Roanoke Hokies. When: Feb. 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke

Galentine’s Wine and Chocolate Tasting Event at Crystal Spring Grocery: Who says Valentine’s Day is only about romance? Celebrate friendship with a chocolate and wine pairing featuring four types of each. When: Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Where: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. at 2205 Crystal Spring Ave in Roanoke



FEB. 13

FEB. 14

Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day Couples Paint & Sip When: Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards

OPA with Love: Enjoy a three-course Greek dinner followed by Greek line dancing instruction. When: Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard in Roanoke

Valentine’s Bellini Brunch When: Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: The Hotel Roanoke at 110 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke

Valentine’s Collage Hearts: If creativity is your love language, this event will give participants a chance to create a beautiful collage heart using colorful, fun and repurposed papers. When: Feb. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Taubman Museum of Art at 110 Salem Avenue in Roanoke

Big Lick Valentine’s Day Mini Market When: Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke



FEB. 15

The Valentine Grand Sunday Brunch When: Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: The Hotel Roanoke

Valentine Murder Mystery When: Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Well Hung Vineyard at 402 S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke

Wine and Chocolate Pairing at Beliveau Farm Winery When: Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Where: Beliveau Farm - Winery at 3899 Eakin Farm Road in Blacksburg



FEB. 17

After the Roses Open Mic at Big Lick Brewing Co. When: Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke



Did we miss any events? Email WSLS 10 digital content producer Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com to have an event added!