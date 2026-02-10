Love is in the air: Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day events in the Roanoke Valley

Valentine’s Day is inching closer, a day dedicated to celebrating love with those you cherish most and eating delicious chocolate to your heart’s content.
Love comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re spending the day with a special someone, a friend, or a family member who deserves to be spoiled, Valentine’s Day is for anyone looking to spread the love. And let’s not forget our fur babies; they deserve to be spoiled, too. Be sure to shower them with treats and, of course, plenty of belly rubs.
If you want to make your loved one’s Valentine’s Day extra special, give them a shoutout on Pin It for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on social media. What better way to make someone feel special than seeing them on TV?
Plus, still looking for Valentine’s Day plans? We’ve got a full list of events sure to make it a time to remember:
FEB. 12
- When: Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Well Hung Vineyard at 402 S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke
- Roanoke Giving Day Love to Hokies: Create a flower arrangement alongside Roanoke Hokies at Big Lick Brewing Company. Registration is $30 and includes your flower arrangement, containers, a drink ticket, and a $5 gift to the Roanoke Hokies.
- When: Feb. 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke
- Galentine’s Wine and Chocolate Tasting Event at Crystal Spring Grocery: Who says Valentine’s Day is only about romance? Celebrate friendship with a chocolate and wine pairing featuring four types of each.
- When: Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. at 2205 Crystal Spring Ave in Roanoke
FEB. 13
- Galentine’s Day Scherenscnitte: Sip wine and create paper-cut artwork using the German Scherenschnitte technique.
- When: Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: O. Winston Link Museum at 101 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke
- Galentine’s Day - Garden of Eden Edition: This one’s for the girls, so grab your bestie. Make a custom candle with dried flowers and crystals for $20. Your ticket also includes a drink.
- When: Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage at 6 Old Whitmore Avenue in Roanoke
- The EYE presents Sight + Sound: Love Hertz: Looking for something a little more unique? The Science Museum of Western Virginia will hold an event in the Eye Planetarium that will show how love and connection are shaped by the senses through neuroscience, acoustics and sensory science. You will have a chance to transform your recorded voice into soundwaves and capture the frequency of your love with sound wave art and jewelry you can gift, keep or wear.
- When: Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Science Museum of Western Virginia at 1 Market Square in Roanoke
- Galentine’s Party at the BiblioPub: Book lovers, this event might be more your speed. It’ll feature book bedazzling, bookmark and keychain making, and a complimentary charcuterie.
- When: Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: The BiblioPub at 416 Campbell Road in Roanoke
- When: Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke
- Valentine’s Dinner at the Regency Room: Enjoy a night to remember at the Regency Room, featuring a specially curated multi-course dinner and live musical entertainment. For reservations, please call 540-853-8280
- When: Feb. 13 to Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center at 110 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke
FEB. 14
- Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day Couples Paint & Sip
- When: Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.
- Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards
- OPA with Love: Enjoy a three-course Greek dinner followed by Greek line dancing instruction.
- When: Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington Boulevard in Roanoke
- When: Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel Roanoke at 110 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke
- Valentine’s Collage Hearts: If creativity is your love language, this event will give participants a chance to create a beautiful collage heart using colorful, fun and repurposed papers.
- When: Feb. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Taubman Museum of Art at 110 Salem Avenue in Roanoke
- When: Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke
FEB. 15
- When: Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel Roanoke
- When: Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Well Hung Vineyard at 402 S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke
- When: Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Beliveau Farm - Winery at 3899 Eakin Farm Road in Blacksburg
FEB. 17
- After the Roses Open Mic at Big Lick Brewing Co.
- When: Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Avenue in Roanoke
Did we miss any events? Email WSLS 10 digital content producer Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com to have an event added!