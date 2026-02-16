Man indicted after police chase in Rockbridge County leads to meth seizure

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old man was indicted by a Rockbridge County grand jury in connection with a police chase that ended with a methamphetamine seizure.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Nov. 4, 2025. Members of the James River Regional Drug Task Force, along with deputies from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull over Timothy Wayne Brown of Verona, Virginia, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Instead of stopping, Brown drove away, leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit ended near the Interstate 81 off-ramp in the Timber Ridge area, where Brown was taken into custody without further incident. During the arrest, officers found and seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Brown was initially charged with felony eluding, driving without a valid driver’s license, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense.

Following the investigation, Brown was indicted by a Rockbridge County grand jury on Feb. 2 on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, and one count of distribution of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.