What’s open and closed on Presidents Day this year?

A statue of George Washington on horseback is displayed at the Public Garden, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Happy Presidents Day! We’re working for you on which businesses will be closing their doors on the federal holiday.

Originally established in 1879 to celebrate George Washington’s birthday, the holiday has since expanded to honor all presidents. It was first observed on Feb. 22 but is now celebrated on the third Monday in February, falling between the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Presidents Day is recognized as the first federal holiday named after an individual president.

As the nation takes this day to honor the legacies and contributions of its presidents, some businesses and services will close, yet many will remain open.

Here’s a look at what you can expect on Presidents Day:

Postal services

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Presidents Day. However, UPS and FedEx are expected to operate as usual.

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices at all levels, including the DMV, city halls, courthouses, and many libraries, will be closed.

Retail

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco, will remain open, though hours may vary by location. Major restaurant chains, including McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A, will also be open. Make sure you call ahead of time to confirm hours!

Stock market

The stock market will be closed on Presidents Day. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and U.S. bond markets will also not operate on Monday.

Trash collection

Most localities in the region will have a one-day delay in trash collection this week due to the holiday.