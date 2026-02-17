Use Google Play? Here’s why Google could soon be sending cash payments to Android phone users

Android users, listen up! If you think you paid too much for apps from the Google Play Store, you might be eligible for some money back. This applies to payments made between Aug. 16, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2023.

This comes as part of a proposed settlement in a consumer protection and antitrust lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of all 50 states against Google. The attorneys general claim consumers paid too much for apps and in-app purchases because Google monopolized app distribution on certain Android devices and in-app billing services, limiting choices.

There’s also a claim that Google wasn’t transparent about the risks of getting apps from sources other than the Google Play Store and about its billing policies. Google denies any wrongdoing or the allegations in the complaint.

As part of the settlement, a $630 million fund will be established to pay consumers who made at least one qualifying purchase, whether in gaming apps, subscriptions, or ad-free versions of apps. How much each consumer receives will depend on how much they paid compared to other consumers.

If you want to be notified by email when the supplemental claims process begins, you can submit your name, email address, and mobile phone number at www.GooglePlayStateAGAntitrustLitigation.com.