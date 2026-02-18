Skip to main content
Communities worldwide celebrate cultural and religious traditions

This week, communities across the country and around the world are marking important cultural and religious events.

In Brazil, millions are taking to the streets for vibrant Carnival celebrations. The festivities traditionally begin the Friday before Ash Wednesday, which falls this week. Colorful parades, music, and dancing fill the streets as communities come together to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Ramadan also began this week. This month-long observance follows the Lunar calendar, so the start date depends on moon sightings. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, concluding the season with Eid al-Fitr, a celebration with friends and family.

Additionally, the Lunar New Year started on Tuesday, ushering in the Year of the Horse.

