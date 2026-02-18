Skip to main content
Send us photos of your paw-fect pets for National Love Your Pet Day

Send pics of your furry friends on Pin It for a chance to have them featured on-air and online

Friday is National Love Your Pet Day, and it’s time to show our furry friends some love by showing them off on TV and online. (Canva)

Friday is National Love Your Pet Day, and it’s time to show our furry friends some love by showing them off on TV and online.

To join in on the fun, all you have to do is grab a pic of your purr-fect pet and send it to us via Pin It.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it
  • Be on the lookout for your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

