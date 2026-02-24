Louvre Museum's director resigns in wake of jewels heist in Paris

FILE - Laurence des Cars, director of Le Louvre museum, poses before a hearing at the Culture commission of the Senate, three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva, File)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the Louvre Museum’s director. She had been under fire in the wake of a stunning and embarrassing heist of the French Crown jewels.

The resignation of Laurence des Cars was announced by the presidential office in a statement.

It said Macron praised des Cars’ resignation decision as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to carry out major projects involving security upgrades, modernization” and other initiatives.

Thieves took less than eight minutes in October to steal 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of crown jewels in a weekend heist at the world’s most visited museum, shocking the world.