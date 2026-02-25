10 News political analyst Ed Lynch breaks down key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered the first State of the Union of his second term, beating his own record for the longest address in the modern era.

During the lengthy speech, Trump touched on a variety of subjects, with affordability being a topic worth noting. He painted an upbeat vision of the U.S. economy, claiming that “the roaring economy is roaring like never before.” However, as many across the country struggle to make ends meet, this was a sentiment that not everyone may necessarily align with.

On Wednesday morning, we brought political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch into the studio to provide perspective and unpack key takeaways. Lynch examined the president’s emphasis on economic gains and his claim that prescription drugs are now at record-low prices. Lynch also discussed international policy challenges, including prospects for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia that has lasted for more than four years. Another topic of discussion included the president’s vow to keep unilateral tariffs despite a Supreme Court ruling against them, and he assessed legal and political implications.

Lynch also touched on the rebuttal from Democrats delivered by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and how it contrasted with some of the president’s key points.