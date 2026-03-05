Federal judge halts Virginia social media law for minors

There is new reaction to a judge’s decision to block Virginia’s new social media law, with the state appealing the ruling, NBC 12 reports.

Attorney General Jay Jones is appealing, but the law’s opponents say the ruling is a victory for the First Amendment.

The measure would require social media companies to place new limits on how minors use their platforms and on how those companies collect and use children’s data.

Social media expert Marcy Thornhill said putting the law on hold makes sense because she believes many important details were not fully thought through when it was first rolled out.

“They hadn’t really considered how they would do that and the effect it would have on families, but also the constitutional rights of our young people,” Thornhill said. “And how do we do that in a way that protects them, but doesn’t cause any legal ramifications?”

NetChoice, a tech industry group, filed the suit that led to the injunction, arguing the law violates the First Amendment.

Co-director Paul Taske called the ruling a major victory in the group’s effort to defend constitutional rights.

“It puts the government in the place of being the first decision maker related to how minors and children are able to access lawful speech online,” Taske said. “It relegates parents to a backseat decision maker. They have to affirmatively make their voices known to override the government’s position.”

State Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, a strong supporter of the law, said he disagrees with the judge’s decision in the following statement.

“Obviously, I disagree with the judge’s decision. My legislation threads the needle, respecting free speech while empowering parents and protecting kids. I am glad the Commonwealth of Virginia appealed the judge’s preliminary injunction and I look forward to the case working its way through the legal system. I think that ultimately the courts will agree with my and the Commonwealth’s assessment of the law and enforcement of it will proceed.”

With the appeal now filed, NetChoice says its work is not over and the group is prepared to keep making its case in court.

“We will be going up to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is where Virginia sits in the federal system, and a panel of judges will review the district court judge’s order,” Taske said. “We are very confident that we will see the 4th Circuit affirm the lower court decision.”