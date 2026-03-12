Milan Cortina leaders defend actions after Ukraine's pressure allegations at Paralympics

A volunteer holds the Ukrainian flag to take part in the opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Verona, Italy, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Local organizers of the Milan Cortina Paralympics defended their actions after Ukraine's Paralympic committee accused them and the International Paralympic Committee of subjecting Ukraine athletes and coaches to "systematic pressure."

The Milan Cortina organizing committee said on Thursday it reviewed the issues raised by Ukraine and explained its decisions.

Ukraine said on Wednesday it was disrespected for having to remove a Ukrainian flag allegedly forcefully, for having to break up planning meetings, and for one of its athletes being prohibited from wearing an earring with the words “Stop War” in a podium ceremony.

The local committee said it asked the Ukrainians to remove a national flag from a “communal space” because village regulations say national flags may be displayed “only in the residential areas they occupy.”

The committee said Ukraine is able to book “dedicated rooms within the village to host meetings,” saying it “works closely with all teams to accommodate meetings of different sizes.”

Craig Spence, the IPC chief brand and communications officer, on Wednesday cited Games' regulations as the reason for stopping the Ukrainian athlete from wearing the “Stop War” earring on the podium.

Organizers added that at the Para cross-country venue five fans tried to enter wearing scarves in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and with text on them.

“As venue security could not verify the meaning of the text, and it may have contained political messaging, which is not permitted under Games regulations, the spectators were asked to enter the venue without the scarves,” the local organizing committee said. “The items were returned to them when they exited the venue.

“(Organizers and the IPC) remain committed to providing a respectful and welcoming environment for all stakeholders, including athletes and spectators. The rules and procedures in place during the Games are designed to support that environment and are applied equally to all delegations.”

Ukraine was one of several countries that boycotted the opening ceremony because the IPC allowed Russian athletes wild card entries and to compete under their own flag for the first time in more than a decade at the Paralympics.

