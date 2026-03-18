Last chance to get Girl Scout cookies: Cookie season ends March 31

If you’re looking to get your Girl Scout cookie fix, time is running out. Cookie season ends March 31, but there’s still time to stock up on your favorites.

The Girl Scouts of Virginia are offering popular flavors like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and their new cookie, the Exploremores, along with many more. Every purchase supports local Girl Scout troops and helps fund programs, camping adventures and community projects.

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To find a cookie booth near you, visit www.gsvsc.org/cookies and use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Keep in mind that there are just two weekends left: March 20-22 and March 27-29.

You can also have cookies delivered to your home. If you buy six or more boxes by March 31, you can get free shipping. All you need to do is enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to buy from a local troop online or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

To stay updated, text “COOKIES” to receive information on how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies now and in the future.