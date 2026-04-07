Graco recalls SnugRide Turn & Slide Infant Car Seats over safety concerns

Attention parents! Graco is recalling one of its infant car seats after a design flaw was discovered during testing.

The company said it found a structural defect in the seat base of its SnugRide Turn & Slide infant car seats during post-production testing. The issue involves how the seat secures to its base, though the exact details have not been released.

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The voluntary recall affects select models sold between January and March at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. Graco will send customers a free replacement base.

“We know parents rely on Graco products every day, and we understand this may create frustration and disruption for families,” the company said in a statement. “We are working quickly to support affected families and will provide a replacement product at no cost.”

For more information on specific model numbers and products included in this recall, click here.