Spotted lanternflies return to Virginia: Here’s what to know

As temperatures rise, an unwelcome guest is making its return across Virginia: the spotted lanternfly. This invasive pest is back in action, and experts say its population is continuing to grow.

NBC 29 spoke with David Gianino, program manager with the Office of Plant Industry Services at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, about what Virginians can expect this year. The agency has been tracking the spotted lanternfly’s spread for seven years.

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“Every year it has, not exponentially, but it has spread more than the year before,” Gianino said.

That trend isn’t slowing down.

“We expect to see a similar trend of more spread because it’s approximately about 60 to 70% of the Commonwealth now has confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly,” he said.

This year, the bugs got a head start. Egg masses began hatching in late March, earlier than usual.

Gianino explained, “It’s a very cold winter, like what we have this past year, you have a higher accumulation of growing degree days, meaning they mature faster. The other alternative would be, they’re adapting more to this environment, and so they’re becoming more prepared to come out of their egg masses.”

So, what’s the big deal with spotted lanternflies? Beyond being a nuisance, they’re a real threat to the environment. These pests feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species, leaving trees and crops weakened and vulnerable to disease. Plus, they excrete a sticky, sugary “honeydew” that encourages black sooty mold, which can ruin crops, block photosynthesis, and attract even more pests.

“People also have noted to us the impacts that they’ve observed spotted lanternfly on their own property, attacking their own trees and creating a kind of environment that is not conducive for enjoying the outdoors,” Gianino said.

There are ways to fight back, especially by targeting the lanternfly’s eggs before they hatch. The Virginia Farm Bureau says to look for egg masses this time of year. Here’s what to watch for:

About 1.5 inches long and half an inch wide

Shiny gray when fresh; dull grayish brown over time, resembling mud or lichen

Found on the underside of branches, tree trunks, vehicles, homes, lawn furniture, grills, dog houses, and yard decorations

One of the lanternfly’s favorite hosts is the tree of heaven, itself an invasive species. If you spot an egg mass, scrape it off with something hard and flat, like a scraper. Drop the eggs into a resealable bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer or simply smash them with a rock.

“The biggest impact that people can have on reducing their local population of spotted lanternfly has to do with egg masses,” Gianino said. “We try to tell people, if you see an egg mass to scrape it and if you find lots of nymphs to squish them or stomp on them when you see them.”

Some parts of Virginia, especially along the coast, have not yet reported lanternflies. In those areas, Gianino encourages residents to use the VDACS reporting tool for invasive species.