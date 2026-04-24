Consumer Reports: Simple steps to help slash daily screen time

Most of us know that too much scrolling on our phones isn’t great for our mental health. And now, a new approach to dialing down the digital noise is ironically trending on social media—of all places. If you’re up for it, Consumer Reports shares some simple tips to slash your screen time.

A recent survey shows Americans pick up their phones nearly 200 times a day on average and spend more than four hours a day on them. Nearly half say they feel addicted.

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Excessive screen time can affect sleep, stress levels, attention span, mental health, and even our ability to connect with people in real life.

“So many notifications, so many texts, so many pings, all of your news is coming through your phone,” said Courtney Lindwall with Consumer Reports. “All of your tasks and to do’s and emails are all coming through your phone so that you get to a place of burnout where responding to a single text feels tiring.”

Consumer Reports says there are simple ways to cut back and reclaim some non-screen time.

“Start by just taking short breaks,” said Lindwall. “Even just having your phone in another room for 20 minutes can help you build that comfort and tolerance being away from your device.”

You can also:

Delete or limit time-wasting apps like social media—even temporarily.

Mute noisy notifications

Set your phone to grayscale to make apps less tempting

Replace screen time with books, hobbies, or exercise

Ask friends and family to hold you accountable

“Depending on how much change you feel like you need, you could do anything from install an app that sets stricter screen time limits … to downgrading all the way to an old school flip phone.”

There are even tools designed to help, like a device called Brick, which blocks apps unless you physically tap your phone to unlock them.

Whether you go high-tech or back to basics, think less scrolling and more strolling.