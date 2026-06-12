LIST: Where you can find cooling centers across Southwest Virginia as temperatures rise

With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s on Friday, some localities across Southwest Virginia are opening cooling centers to help people in need beat the heat.
Here’s a look at where you can find cooling centers in our region. If we missed any in our list, please contact us through our Help Center.
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Danville
- The Redemption Center Church
- Location: 625 Shelton Street in Danville
- The Temporary Relief and Counseling Center will open its cooling station when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.
Lynchburg
- Department of Human Services Lobby
- Location: 99 Ninth Street
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
- Miller Center
- Location: 301 Grove Street, 2nd Floor Customer Service Desk
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]
- Miller Center
- Location: 301 Grove Street, 1st/Ground Floor Entrance to Library Hub (back parking lot)
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
- Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch
- Location: 216 12th Street
- When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- Salvation Army
- Location: 2215 Park Avenue
- When: 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday only
Roanoke
- Belmont Presbyterian Church
- Where: 1005 Ninth St. SE
- Belmont Library
- Where: 1101 Morningside St. SE
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Gainsboro Library
- Where: 15 Patton Ave. NW
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Hope Center
- Where: 510 11th St. NW
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Main Branch Library
- Where: 706 S. Jefferson St.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Melrose Library
- Where: 2502 Melrose Ave. NW
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Raleigh Court Library
- Where: 2112 Grandin Rd. SW
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Williamson Road Library
- Where: 3837 Williamson Rd.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here to find more cooling stations in the Roanoke area