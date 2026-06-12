Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LIST: Where you can find cooling centers across Southwest Virginia as temperatures rise

Community centers open doors to those seeking relief from high temperatures

10 News Digital Team

(Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s on Friday, some localities across Southwest Virginia are opening cooling centers to help people in need beat the heat.

Here’s a look at where you can find cooling centers in our region. If we missed any in our list, please contact us through our Help Center.

Recommended Videos

Danville

  • The Redemption Center Church
    • Location: 625 Shelton Street in Danville
    • The Temporary Relief and Counseling Center will open its cooling station when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.

Lynchburg

  • Department of Human Services Lobby
    • Location: 99 Ninth Street
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
  • Miller Center
    • Location: 301 Grove Street, 2nd Floor Customer Service Desk
    • When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]
  • Miller Center
    • Location: 301 Grove Street, 1st/Ground Floor Entrance to Library Hub (back parking lot)
    • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
  • Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch
    • Location: 216 12th Street
    • When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
  • Salvation Army
    • Location: 2215 Park Avenue
    • When: 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday only

Roanoke

  • Belmont Presbyterian Church
    • Where: 1005 Ninth St. SE
  • Belmont Library
    • Where: 1101 Morningside St. SE
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Gainsboro Library
    • Where: 15 Patton Ave. NW
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Hope Center
    • Where: 510 11th St. NW
    • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Main Branch Library
    • Where: 706 S. Jefferson St.
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Melrose Library
    • Where: 2502 Melrose Ave. NW
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Raleigh Court Library
    • Where: 2112 Grandin Rd. SW
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Williamson Road Library
    • Where: 3837 Williamson Rd.
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Click here to find more cooling stations in the Roanoke area

A map of cooling centers throughout Virginia is available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.