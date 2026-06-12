Woman returns to thank Moneta firefighters who rescued her from serious crash

A woman recently stopped by the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department to give them a heartfelt thank you for saving her life after a serious crash last year.

MONETA, Va. – A woman recently stopped by the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department to give them a heartfelt thank you for saving her life after a serious crash last year.

Back in July 2025, firefighters rushed to the intersection of Moneta Road and Whitehouse Road after a two-car crash left several people trapped. Both the woman and her husband were stuck inside their vehicle, and the firefighters worked tirelessly to get them out safely.

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Today, the woman walks with a cane and has metal rods and pins in both legs. But thanks to the quick actions of the Moneta crew, she’s here to tell her story of resilience.

Her visit meant everything to the department.

“In the fire service, we witness a lot of difficult situations, and often we never know the final outcome,” the department said. “Seeing someone walk back through our doors, able to share their story and offer a hug and heartfelt thank you, reminds us why we do what we do.”

They added, “Thank you for taking the time to visit us today. Your strength, determination, and recovery are truly inspiring. Moments like these are a blessing to our members and serve as a reminder that every call matters.”