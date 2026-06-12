Blue Ridge Music Center hosts first-ever Fiddle and Fork Festival

GALAX, Va – Appalachian culture is taking center stage this weekend at the Blue Ridge Music Center, as the region prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The first-ever Fiddle and Fork Festival will take place across the music center’s museum and outdoor grounds along the Blue Ridge Parkway, bringing together musicians, storytellers, farmers and artisans to celebrate the traditions that helped shape the region.

The festival is one of many nationwide participating in the Smithsonian’s “Of the People: The Smithsonian Festival of Festivals” initiative as part of the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary. The program highlights local traditions that tell the nation’s story through music, food and community heritage.

“We are really hoping to showcase the unique hyper local significance,” said Corinne Bass, Blue Ridge Music Center director.

At the Blue Ridge Music Center, attendees can enjoy live music, storytelling, traditional crafts and hands-on cultural demonstrations Saturday and Sunday.

At the Bluffs Restaurant, the focus shifts to Appalachian foodways — with cooking demonstrations, heritage recipes and the stories behind foods of the Blue Ridge on Friday and Sunday.

Organizers say the festival is about more than looking back — it’s about keeping traditions alive as the country approaches a major milestone.

“I hope that they learn new things about the music and the food that are such a key part of our region. I hope that they see some craft work that is inspiring to them and that they meet some amazing people from their community and travelers on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Bass said.

All daytime activities are free, with a ticketed meal Friday night and a concert Saturday night. The festival runs through the weekend with events taking place at both the Blue Ridge Music Center and the Bluffs Restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Schedule: June 12–14, 2026

Friday, June 13 — Kickoff Dinner (SOLD OUT)

Where: The Bluffs Restaurant (45338 Blue Ridge Parkway, Laurel Springs, NC)

When: 6-9 p.m.

What: Dinner party with locally sourced ingredients and recipes

Tickets: $100 (includes food, alcohol, beverages, tax and gratuity)

Saturday, June 13 — Music & Foodways Day (FREE)

Where: Blue Ridge Music Center

When: 12–5 p.m.

What: Live music, foodways presentations, beekeeping, farming, seed preservation & cultural demonstrations.

Saturday, June 13 - An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers (TICKETED)

Where: Blue Ridge Music Center

When: 7–9 p.m.

What: Live music with Steep Canyon Rangers

Tickets: $39.25 for adults, $19.36 for children 12 and under, $39.25 for adults, $19.36 for children 12 and under, buy tickets here

Sunday, June 14 — Foodways Fair (FREE)

Where: The Bluffs Restaurant (45338 Blue Ridge Parkway, Laurel Springs, NC)

When: 12–4 p.m.

What: Demos/presentations on traditional domestic crafts + regional food production/prep; restaurant open first-come, first-served.

Sunday, June 14 — Midday Mountain Music Celebration (FREE)