Healthwatch: Driving simulator helps mom who suffered stroke get back on road

Unlike new drivers who practice out on the road, Amanda Shannon had to go through intensive therapy that required her to first train on a driving simulator.

After suffering a stroke that left her unable to walk or talk, Amanda Shannon was determined to learn how to drive again.

“I love driving now because I am free,” she said.

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She wanted not just her freedom back, but the ability to take her kids to school, sports and everything else in between.

“Dominic is my son, he is seven. And then I have Addie, she is nine. I have choir, dance, softball, baseball, all stuff for the kids,” said Amanda.

Unlike new drivers who practice out on the road, she had to go through intensive therapy that required her to first train on a driving simulator.

“We place people on the simulator to simulate the driving in a safe environment until it’s safe for them to get in a car,” explained Christina Duncan, an occupational therapist at Cleveland Clinic.

She said it’s been rewarding to watch Amanda’s progress.

“She continues with occupational therapy as well as speech therapy. But she’s regained a lot of strength since her stroke,” she said.

Amanda said she is grateful for all the help and encourages others who’ve had a stroke to not to give up hope.

“Remember, always fight,” she said while holding back tears.