What’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2026: Here’s what you need to know

Happy Juneteenth! Also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, this federal holiday marks a pivotal moment in American history: June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, though it has been celebrated by many communities for nearly 160 years. As the nation comes together to recognize this day, some businesses and services will close, while many others will remain open.

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Here’s what you can expect on Juneteenth:

Postal Services

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Juneteenth. However, UPS and FedEx are expected to operate as usual.

Government Agencies

Nonessential government offices at all levels, including the DMV, city halls, courthouses, and many libraries, will be closed.

Retail

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart, Target, Kroger and Costco, will remain open, though hours may vary by location. Major restaurant chains, including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A, will also be open. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours.

Stock Market

The stock market will be closed on Juneteenth. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets will not operate on the holiday.

Trash Collection

Most trash and recycling collection schedules ran as usual this week.