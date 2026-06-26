Healthwatch: Importance of wearing sunglasses this summer

National Sunglasses Day is on June 27.

While a cool pair of shades is often a summer staple, they also provide important protection from the sun.

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“There are many types of conditions that can be caused by significant UV exposure. The most concerning is skin cancer. And so, it’s important to make sure you’re protecting that area. Photokeratitis and solar retinopathy can also be an issue,” said Nicole Bajic, MD, ophthalmologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bajic said when it comes to buying sunglasses, it’s not the price that matters but the type of lenses.

She recommends choosing a pair that has 100% UV protection, sometimes called UV 400.

This will offer the best protection.

You could also opt for polarized lenses, which a lot of athletes tend to like since they can help reduce sun glare.

And while it may not always be trendy, Dr. Bajic said it’s best to go with bigger lenses since they cover more of the delicate skin around the eyes.

“Right now, the trend is the ‘90s, so smaller, low-profile sunglasses. They look really chic, but they don’t offer as much protection as the larger lenses,” she said.

Dr. Bajic said if you plan to go swimming this summer, they also make goggles with UV protection.