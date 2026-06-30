Healthwatch: How to stop tomorrow’s stress from ruining tonight’s sleep

Tossing and turning the night before a big day?

Stress could be taking a bigger toll on your sleep than you realize.

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“From increased heart rates to higher cortisol levels, stress impacts us physically. In turn, being in a stressed state doesn’t allow our natural sleep drive to work – potentially keeping us up at night or causing more sleep disruptions,” said Michelle Drerup, PsyD, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Whether you have a big presentation or exam the next morning, Dr. Drerup said it’s important to boost your sleep drive the day before.

That starts with getting sunlight early to help your body feel more awake during the day and sleepier at night.

Getting a good exercise session in at some point can also build that sleep drive for later.

As the day progresses, you want to avoid caffeine and alcohol – since both can interfere with sleep.

Dr. Drerup said taking time to get your worries out on paper can lead to better sleep as well.

“Having time set aside earlier in the evening for what we call a brain dump or constructive worry time can be helpful. It’s a chance to write down the things that might come up at night and think of what you can do to take away some of that stress. Then, if those thoughts come up later, you’ve already done your worrying and made a plan for it,” Dr. Drerup said.

If stress still keeps you up night after night, Dr. Drerup recommends seeing a sleep specialist to explore additional strategies or treatment options.