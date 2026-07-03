Consumer Reports: What to check before you book an electric vehicle

Planning a summer road trip? With gas prices taking a bit out of travel budgets, you might be wondering if it’s cheaper to rent an electric vehicle. The experts at Consumer Reports can help you decide.

More than half of us say high fuel prices are impacting summer travel plans. Could renting an E.V. save you money on the open road?

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“Charging an E.V. is almost always going to be cheaper than filling up a gas car, but how much you save, it really depends on a lot of different factors,” Keith Barry with Consumer Reports said.

Keith Barry is an auto writer and E.V. expert at Consumer Reports.

Before you put the pedal to the metal, find out these things: Are there chargers where I’m staying? Will the car’s battery range match my driving? And how long will charging take?

“A Level 2 charger, these are the type you’ll find at most homes and hotels, and some businesses that offer free charging,” said Barry. “These are great for charging overnight. But a DC fast charger, which you’ll probably see at a highway rest area right off a major road, these tend to be a little more expensive to use, but they could recharge your E.V. in under a half hour.”

For long road trips, especially if you’re going off the beaten path where chargers are scarce, a hybrid might make more sense. You can still use less gas, without having to plan your route around charging stops.

Consumer Reports also says to watch out for rental deals that look cheap upfront. Some companies and third-party sites offer lower rates if you pay in advance or agree to a “mystery car,” but those deals may come with fewer options if your plans change.

And if you book through a third-party vendor, such as AAA, Costco, or Priceline, you may have to make changes on that site rather than directly with the rental car company.

No matter what kind of car you rent, pay close attention to the return rules.

“Some car rental companies will charge you a fee if they have to recharge a rental car,” said Barry.

One more tip before you return any rental car: delete your personal data. Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay are helpful tech during your travels, just make sure to unpair your phone and delete any data. Otherwise, the next driver could see information you meant to keep private.