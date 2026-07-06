Healthwatch: Do supplements for men’s health really work?

Testosterone is one of the key hormones for men, but what exactly does it do?

While testosterone levels naturally decline with age, Dr. Bole explained that low testosterone may not be the only cause of your symptoms.

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Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and sleep apnea can not only contribute to lower levels but can also independently cause symptoms like erectile dysfunction and fatigue.

If you have been diagnosed with low testosterone, Dr. Bole said to avoid over-the-counter supplements marketed to boost it.

That’s because these supplements are not FDA-approved treatments for low testosterone, and there’s little evidence they work.

Along with lifestyle changes like regularly exercising and reducing stress, Dr. Bole said there are several prescription treatments to help raise testosterone levels with a doctor’s guidance.

“We recommend a trial of hormone replacement when a man has both the symptoms and the low levels that are confirmed medically speaking,” Dr. Bole said.

The first step is talking with your doctor to determine whether low testosterone is truly to blame or if something else is causing your symptoms.