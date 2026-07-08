ALDI recalls kimbap over potential life-threatening fish allergen

A recall has been issued for a kimchi and tofu kimbap product sold at ALDI stores in 19 states and Washington, D.C., due to an undeclared tuna allergen that could be life-threatening, according to the FDA.

Gellert Global Group of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is recalling 8.1-oz packages of ALDI Brand Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap. Officials say it is especially dangerous for those with an allergy to or severe sensitivity to fish.

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The product is packaged in a microwave-safe plastic wrapper and marked with a ‘best if used by date’ of October 8, 2027. It was sold in the following localities:

Connecticut

Washington DC

Delaware

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Massachusetts

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

West Virginia

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. If you bought the Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi and Tofu Kimbap, you’re urged to return for a full refund. Have any questions? You can contact the company at 1-908-351-8000 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or email fsqaincidents@gellertglobalgroup.com.