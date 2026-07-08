ALDI recalls kimbap over potential life-threatening fish allergen

Gellert Global Group of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is recalling 8.1-oz packages of ALDI Brand Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap. Officials say it is especially dangerous for those with an allergy to or severe sensitivity to fish.
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The product is packaged in a microwave-safe plastic wrapper and marked with a ‘best if used by date’ of October 8, 2027. It was sold in the following localities:
Connecticut
Washington DC
Delaware
Louisiana
Maryland
Maine
Massachusetts
North Carolina
New Hampshire
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Vermont
West Virginia
At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. If you bought the Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi and Tofu Kimbap, you’re urged to return for a full refund. Have any questions? You can contact the company at 1-908-351-8000 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or email fsqaincidents@gellertglobalgroup.com.