3 overdoses reported in Christiansburg over 24-hour span

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Christiansburg Police Department is seeking the community’s help for information after they responded to three overdoses in a 24-hour period.

One of the overdoses was fatal, as 27-year-old Christoper Allen Zirkle of Christiansburg was found unresponsive at a home on Montague Street on Friday night, authorities said.

The other two overdoses occurred at a residence on Stone Street, one Friday and another Saturday, according to police.

The overdose victim Friday was revived with narcan and transported to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, according to authorities.

The victim of Saturday’s overdose was released from Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, police said.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the incidents appear accidental and that they involve people abusing the opioid prescription painkiller, OxyContin, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Christiansburg Police Department tip line at 540-382-4084.

