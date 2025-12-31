Inmate found deceased in Pittsylvania County Jaill Monday

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday night that it was investigating after deputies at the Pittsylvania County Jail discovered an inmate unresponsive in his cell Monday morning.

According to officials, the deputies were doing required security rounds at 12:50 a.m. and upon locating the individual inhis cell immediately inititated life saving measures, including CPR. Emergency medical rescue personnel arrived shortly after and despite all life-saving attempts, the inmate was pronounced deceased by rescue personnel.

Recommended Videos

Preliminary evidence suggests a medical event; the death is under active investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was immediately notifed and the decedent will be examined Tuesday, which will provide a preliminary cause and manner of death.

Officials said that they are committed to transparency and reports have been submitted to the Board of Local and Regional Jails for their regulatory authority for death reviews. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.