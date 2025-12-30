High Winds Cause Power Line Hazards in Southwest Virginia, AEP Warns of Winter Risks

Recent high-speed winds across Southwest Virginia have triggered power outages and downed power lines, with one incident sparking a four-hour brush fire in Bedford County when energized lines fell on Monday.

“Stay as far away from the power line as possible, minimum of thirty feet. As well as anything that power line may be touching. Just because it’s down on the ground doesn’t mean it’s not de-energized,” warns Izzy Post Ruhland, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Bedford County Incident Highlights Dangers

The Bedford County brush fire serves as a stark reminder of the hazards posed by downed power lines during severe weather events. According to Ruhland, the incident exemplifies why maintaining a safe distance from fallen lines is crucial.

“Which is why we always tell folks to stay as far away as possible from downed power lines. Because that’s just a perfect example of if you don’t know if it’s energized or not. And these things can happen in high winds and storms of that nature,” Ruhland explains.

Year-Round Challenges

While winter weather presents unique challenges with freezing temperatures compounding the dangers of power outages, AEP officials emphasize that severe weather threats persist throughout the year.

“Just depends on the weather and the season. I mean there’s winds in the summer, there’s winds in the winter. Different things happen in a windstorm versus a snowstorm versus an ice storm,” Ruhland notes. “So I couldn’t say what’s more common than what. It really just depends on the weather and how things transpire.”

Importance of Reporting Outages

AEP emphasizes that prompt reporting of power outages can significantly reduce service restoration times and prevent the spread of dangerous situations.

“There could be a problem down the road that we are already aware of and working on. But it may also be something that we don’t know, and we can’t come out to respond to it until we know about it,” says Ruhland.

Preventive Measures in Place

The utility company reports that the relatively calm weather during summer and fall allowed crews to clear problematic areas, which should help reduce the frequency of weather-related incidents. However, residents are stil