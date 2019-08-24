Better Business Bureau warns of sextortion scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning about an email scam called sextortion.

They say the scammer will send you an email claiming to have images or videos of you watching pornography or engaging in other compromising activity. Often, the scammer will claim to have activated your webcam without your knowledge.

The BBB says the email may also contain personal information about your contacts using information stolen in major security breaches.

The scammer will generally demand payment in exchange for not sending embarrassing pictures of you to friends, family or employers.

The Bureau says the threat is most likely an empty one and the scammer does not have any images of you.

If you receive an email like this, you can report it to the FBI and on the Better Business Bureau's scam tracker website.