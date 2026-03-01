IRS launches page allowing people to confidentially report tax fraud, scams, evasion

(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The IRS announced they have launched a new web page that would allow people to report tax fraud, scams, evasion, and other illegal tax-related activities confidentially.

“Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that had prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives. By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.” Frank J. Bisignano, IRS Chief Executive Officer

Previously, there were multiple IRS fraud-reporting options. Now, they have been moved to a single location, streamlining the process.

The IRS plans to continue to streamline fraud reporting in the future.

You can access the web page here.