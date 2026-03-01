Woman dead, police investigating Roanoke shooting

ROANOE, Va. – A woman is dead after a shooting incident in Roanoke on Sunday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 1600 block of Burrell Street NW after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds outside a convenience store. Unfortunately, she died at the scene.

Authorities said there is now anongoing investigation, and there is a heavy police presence as of 11:10 a.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.