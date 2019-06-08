Death investigation underway in Radford, police say

RADFORD, Va. - A death investigation is underway Saturday in Radford, according to the Radford City Police Department.

Police responded to Pine View Drive at about 12:58 a.m. Saturday regarding a call about an unresponsive female.

Police said officers who arrived found a deceased female. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Police said no further information would be given until a cause of death is determined.

