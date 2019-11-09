Deputies searching for man after person found dead inside home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after someone was found dead inside their home around noon Saturday.

Officials responded to a shooting call on Woodthrush Circle in Franklin County. The call was placed by a family member who found the homeowner dead at the scene.

Deputies believe the shooter is Michael Brown, 22.

Brown owns a 1976 white Cadillac. There are no plates registered to Brown, and his direction of travel is currently unknown.

Deputies say anyone who comes in contact with Brown should use extreme caution and notify law enforcement immediately.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.